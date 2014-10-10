Mission underway to recover sunken NSW chopper; five people feared dead

A search has resumed for a pilot and four passengers who are feared dead after a helicopter crashed into water off the NSW coast.

Police are spearheading the recovery operation after the Bell UH1 helicopter dropped off the radar near Anna Bay, north of Newcastle, early on Friday night.

The aircraft belonged to Brisbane Helicopters owner and pilot David Kerr, who is believed to have been flying it at the time.

Queenslanders Jamie Ogden and Grant Kuhnemann and NSW couple Jocelyn Villanueva and Gregory Miller are also believed to have been on board.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is investigating with officers from Canberra travelling to the area to examine the recovered wreckage, interview witnesses and inspect aircraft and pilot records.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority understands the helicopter had been on a private flight between Coffs Harbour and Bankstown in Sydney's southwest.

"There have been no sightings of the occupants of the helicopter," the AMSA said in a statement.

NSW Police is leading the recovery operation after the search and rescue effort was yesterday afternoon suspended due to expert medical advice and the discovery of the damaged airframe.

The AMSA launched the search on Friday night and spotted an oil slick and several pieces of debris.

Most of the wreckage was uncovered yesterday, with the helicopter's tail rotor found by water police about 8.45am (10.45am NZT).

A Westpac rescue helicopter spotted the main airframe of the aircraft less than an hour later, roughly eight kilometres south of Fingal Bay.

They watched as it sunk before boats could retrieve it. The location was consistent with where the aircraft is believed to have crashed.



The aircraft went missing amid poor conditions with low visibility, high winds and dust in the air.

Air traffic control indicated the aircraft was rapidly losing altitude when contact was lost, and there were no emergency beacons signals or mayday calls detected.