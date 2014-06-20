 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

As mission to Mercury sets for launch today, Australian space station to play a key role

AAP
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Space
Asia
Australia

An Australian space station will play a key role in a mission to Mercury due to launch today.

The BepiColombo space mission will take off from a spaceport in French Guiana, on the northeast coast of South America at 2.45pm.

The New Norcia tracking station, about 140km north of Perth, will monitor the spacecraft over its first three days and throughout its seven-year journey to Mercury.

The mission is a joint project by the European Space Agency and Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency involving two separate orbiters that will build on the findings of the only two previous Mercury missions, both by NASA.

The spacecraft will make measurements of the planet's environment and provide information about solar system evolution.

One of the mission's greatest challenges will be the sun's enormous gravity, which makes it difficult to place a spacecraft into a stable orbit around Mercury.

"Even more energy is needed than sending a mission to Pluto," the European Space Agency said in a statement.

"After launch, and having escaped the 'gravity well' of Earth, BepiColombo has to constantly brake against the gravitational pull of the sun."

The name BepiColombo is for Italian mathematician and engineer Giuseppe (Bepi) Colombo (1920-84), known for explaining Mercury's peculiar characteristic of rotating about its own axis three times in every two orbits of the sun.

The tracking station at New Norcia is comprised of a 35-metre-deep space antenna.

Owned by the European Space Agency, the New Norcia station provides routine operations for the agency's other ongoing missions, including one to Mars.

New Norcia will monitor elements of the health of the BepiColombo spacecraft such as fuel use, battery power and direction of travel.

Space
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Space
Asia
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Eden Park's strict management turns away big concerts including Bon Jovi, Eminem, Phil Collins
2
Tonga’s league team take on Australia in Auckland on October 20.
Meet George, possibly Mate Ma'a Tonga's biggest fan, ahead of tonight's Australia Test
3
A 25 year-old Whangarei man remains in hospital after a shark attacked him while surfing last night.
Police release new information on yesterday's Northland shark attack
4
The stunning admission comes after a turbulent week for Mr Ross and the National Party.
Jami-Lee Ross admits having two affairs, one with an MP
5
Turkish police say they now have more evidence that Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate.
Saudi Arabia admits journalist was killed at consulate, detains 18 suspects
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:33
Officers came across a brawl of a different kind this week.

Video: Mating fight between bucks caught on film by US police dashcam
01:03
Last year, more than 20,000 tourists visited the sea lions reserve.

Tourists flock to Peruvian islands to swim with sea lions
00:41
Victims didn't realize that a train was coming their way because the fireworks were too loud.

At least 50 dead after train runs into crowd at religious festival in India
Two NZ doctors have gone to the US on a quest to find a drastic solution to our obesity problem.

Obesity surgery may lessen chance of heart attacks in diabetics