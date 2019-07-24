TODAY |

Missing teenagers now suspects in Canada murders

Associated Press
Canadian police say that two young men thought missing are now suspects in the murders of an Australian and his American girlfriend as well as another man found dead in northern British Columbia.

The Royal Mounted Police had said yesterday they were searching for 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, whose burning car had been discovered south of Dease Lake.

During that investigation, they found the body of an unidentified man about 2 kilometres from the car.

There is speculation that three recent deaths, as well as the missing persons, could be linked.

It's about 500 kilometres along remote highways from the spot where 24-year-old American Chynna Deese and 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler were found shot dead a week ago.

RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said today McLeod and Schmegelsky left British Columbia and have been travelling in Saskatchewan.

"At this point I think what's important to know is that Kam and Bryer are wanted in relation to this man's death," Ms Shoihet said.

"The manner in which he died is not important at this point, what we want you to know is that we want the public and you everybody who sees this today to help us to locate Kam and Bryer that's what we want you to know today."

They are suspects in the killings of Australian and his American girlfriend, and another man.
