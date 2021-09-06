Missing NSW three-year-old reunited with family

A three-year-old boy who went missing from his family's NSW Hunter property on Friday has been located after four days of intensive searching, police have said.

Anthony "AJ" Elfalak reunited with his family. Source: Nine

Police said on Monday afternoon the boy had been located but was yet to be assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics.

Anthony "AJ" Elfalak, who has autism and is non-verbal, went missing from his family's rural property at Putty about 11.45am on Friday.



His family said they believed he had been abducted, rather than wandered off.



Anthony and Kelly Elfalak and their four sons moved to the property just months ago as Elfalak's work as a plumber had dried up amid the Covid-19 lockdown.



Family friend Alan Hashem was at the property when the boy went missing and says he saw an old white van driving away from the location.



Anthony ‘AJ’ Elfalak. Source: NSW Police.

He said the family believed the boy has been abducted.



"Without a doubt. Without a doubt," he told the Nine Network on Monday.



"For the simple reason he is on the spectrum of autism but he is always quite afraid and attached to his mum hence why his mum couldn't have him by her side when she's cooking, he is with his brothers.



"He's never wandered," he said.



NSW Police Superintendent Tracy Chapman said over the weekend more than 130 people were involved in the search of the property and volunteers are helping police on foot and on dirt bikes.

