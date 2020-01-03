TODAY |

Missiles fired at Camp Taji in Iraq which houses NZ troops

Source:  1 NEWS

Multiple rockets have be fired at Camp Taji US air base in Iraq, various media outlets are reporting.

File picture. Source: NZDF

It is unclear at this stage whether anyone has been injured in the attack following conflicting reports.

Sky News reported a member of the security forces was wounded in an explosion near the camp's gates, but the the Iraqi Military has since issued a statement saying there were no casualties after Taji was targeted by Katyusha rockets.

Up to 45 New Zealand military personnel work in non-combat training roles at Taji Military Complex in Iraq. The Government had already planned to withdraw all troops by June this year.

American troops are stationed at the base making it a target for Iran-backed Shiite militant groups in the aftermath of the US air strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

1 NEWS has contacted the Government and Defence Force for comment.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes two days after Iranian-backed protestors attacked the US embassy in Baghdad. Source: 1 NEWS

World
Middle East
Defence
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Iran authorities make arrests over downing of Ukrainian passenger jet
2
Person found dead at house in South Auckland
3
Man dies after leading Brisbane library protest against drag queens reading to children
4
Reporter gets drenching from garden hose while investigating 'hellish' Melbourne neighbours
5
Bioluminescent plankton brings enchanting blue glow to Auckland beach
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Iran authorities make arrests over downing of Ukrainian passenger jet

American man arrested over drug-filled Christmas card sent to woman in jail

DNA links suspected US serial killer to 1976 murder of teenage girl

00:56

Aussie who lost wife to cancer, then home in wildfire, refuses to give up search for dog - 'All I've got left'