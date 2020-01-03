Missiles fired at Camp Taji in Iraq which houses NZ troops

Multiple rockets have be fired at Camp Taji US air base in Iraq, various media outlets are reporting.

File picture. Source: NZDF

It is unclear at this stage whether anyone has been injured in the attack following conflicting reports.

Sky News reported a member of the security forces was wounded in an explosion near the camp's gates, but the the Iraqi Military has since issued a statement saying there were no casualties after Taji was targeted by Katyusha rockets.

Up to 45 New Zealand military personnel work in non-combat training roles at Taji Military Complex in Iraq. The Government had already planned to withdraw all troops by June this year.

American troops are stationed at the base making it a target for Iran-backed Shiite militant groups in the aftermath of the US air strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

1 NEWS has contacted the Government and Defence Force for comment.