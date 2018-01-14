 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'The missile thing is new to me' - Hawaii alert error reveals uncertainty about how to react

share

Source:

Associated Press

When Jonathan Scheuer got an alert on his phone of a ballistic missile headed for Hawaii, he and his family didn't know what to do. They went to their guest bedroom, then decided it would be safer on the ground floor of their Honolulu home.

The alert stated there was a threat "inbound to Hawaii".
Source: Associated Press

"What do we do?" he wondered. "Where do we go?"

People should immediately seek shelter in a building "or other substantial structure," once an attack-warning siren sounds, according to guidance the state distributed previously. The state recommends having 14-day survival kit of food and water.

Residents and tourists alike remained rattled after the mistaken alert was blasted out to cellphones across the islands with a warning to seek immediate shelter and the ominous statement: "This is not a drill."

"Clearly there is a massive gap between letting people know something's coming and having something for them to do," Scheuer said. "Nobody knew what to do."

Lisa Foxen, a social worker and mother of two young children in east Honolulu, said the best thing to come out of the scare was that it pushed her family to come up with a plan if there is a real threat.

The warning took nearly 40 minutes to fix despite officials confirming they knew about it almost immediately.
Source: US ABC

"I kind of was just almost like a deer in headlights," she said. "I knew what to do in a hurricane. I knew what to do in an earthquake. But the missile thing is new to me."

The blunder that caused more than a million people in Hawaii to fear that they were about to be struck by a nuclear missile fed scepticism about the government's ability to keep them informed in a real emergency.

"My confidence in our so-called leaders' ability to disseminate this vital information has certainly been tarnished," said Patrick Day, who sprang from bed when the alert was issued Saturday morning. "I would have to think twice before acting on any future advisory."

The alert message was sent in error, prompting panic in the American state.
Source: 1 NEWS

The erroneous warning was sent during a shift change at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency when someone doing a routine test hit the live alert button, state officials said.

That employee has been reassigned to a job without access to the warning system amid an internal investigation, agency spokesman Richard Rapoza said Monday. No other personnel changes have been made, he said.

Officials tried to assure residents there would be no repeat false alarms. The agency changed protocols to require that two people send an alert and made it easier to cancel a false alarm — a process that took nearly 40 minutes.

Related

North America

Defence

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:35
1
The parents have been charged with torture after some of their children were found by police chained to beds.

Watch: Neighbour 'had a suspicion' about California house of horrors that saw 13 siblings rescued

2
Gracie Read and her rottweiler puppy.

Auckland woman's puppy 'ripped' from her arms in driveway assault

00:28
3
The Black Caps' spinner showed he has a few tricks up his sleeve in Hamilton.

Mitchell Santner shows off mystery delivery to send Pakistan opener packing

00:21
4
The structure failed near Bogota today, killing 10 people.

Video: Aerial footage shows shocking scene of deadly bridge collapse in Colombia


00:30
5
The all-rounder's quickfire fifty saw NZ home against Pakistan in Hamilton.

Colin de Grandhomme onslaught sees Black Caps complete solid victory over Pakistan

02:00
Her cause of death hasn't yet been revealed.

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including Zombie and Linger.

02:06
The archaeological find includes part of a wall dating back to the New Zealand Land Wars.

'Treasure trove' of colonial history unearthed by Wellington road works

Early buildings, a fort and shells have been discovered at the CBD site.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Lotto's Instant Play a 'more harmful form of gambling' - Problem Gambling Foundation

The games cost up to $5 and are available through the Lotto NZ App and online.


00:26
The Hutton's Shearwater appeared to be exhausted, appearing far from its natural habitat out at sea.

Endangered native seabird rescued after bypassing security at TVNZ in Auckland

The Hutton's shearwater appeared to be exhausted, paying a visit far from its natural habitat out at sea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 