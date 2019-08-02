Missile attack and suicide bombs kill 51 in Yemen

Rebels in Yemen fired a ballistic missile today at a military parade in the southern port city of Aden and co-ordinated suicide bombings targeted a police station in another part of the city. The attacks killed at least 51 people and wounded dozens, officials said.

The missile hit in the city’s neighborhood of Breiqa where a military parade was underway by forces loyal to the United Arab Emirates, a member of the Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels since 2015 in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

The missile attack killed at least 40, a health official said.

The parade was taking place at the pro-coalition al-Galaa camp in Aden, said a security official, without giving a breakdown for the casualties. Since the rebels seized the country’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014, Aden has served as the temporary seat of the government.

A short while earlier, a car, a bus and three motorcycles laden with explosives targeted a police station in the city’s Omar al-Mokhtar neighborhood during a morning police roll-call, said Abdel Dayem Ahmed, a senior police official.

Four suicide bombers were involved in the attack, which killed 11 and wounded at least 29.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the police station bombings but both Yemen’s al-Qaida branch and an Islamic State group affiliate have exploited the chaos of the country’s war between the Houthis and the government forces, backed by the Saudi-led coalition.

A Yemeni health official said that along with the 51 killed, as many as 56 were wounded in the attacks.

Charred remains of the attackers’ vehicles were seen at the scene of the police station attack, next to a meter-deep crater caused by the bombings.

Zakarya Ahmed, a senior police officer who was inside the three-story station when the bombings took place, described the attack as “a disaster.”

“I felt myself flying in the air and falling down, hitting the floor,” Ahmed said. “When I got up on my feet, I saw bodies burning, others torn into pieces.”

These attacks today were the deadliest in Aden since November 2017, when the IS affiliate in Yemen targeted the city’s security headquarters, leaving 15 dead, mostly policemen.

The attackers’ motorcycles were still burning as blood pooled on the staircase of the police station and the street outside was littered with shattered glass and debris from blown-out doors and windows.

Civilians gather at the site of a deadly attack in Aden, Yemen, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Yemen's rebels have fired a ballistic missile at a military parade in the southern port city of Aden as coordinated suicide bombings targeted a police station in another part of the city. The attacks killed at least 51 people and wounded dozens. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Source: Associated Press

The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of Sanaa by the Houthis, who drove out the internationally recognised government. Months later, in March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched its air campaign to prevent the rebels from overrunning the country’s south.

In the relentless campaign, Saudi-led airstrikes have hit schools, hospitals and wedding parties and killed thousands of Yemeni civilians. The Houthis have used drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia and have also targeted vessels in the Red Sea.

Today's attacks in Aden came just weeks after the UAE began withdrawing thousands of its troops from Yemen, leaving behind what it says are some 90,000 trained local forces. The UAE also has high level commanders and forces in Yemen, but has pulled back more than half of its forces, insiders have said.

The UAE pullout came against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf amid a crisis between Washington and Tehran following the US pullout last year from the nuclear deal with Iran.