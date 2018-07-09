 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'I miss you all, I want to leave quickly' - Letters from trapped boys in Thai cave tug at heartstrings

share

Source:

Associated Press

A sample of letters exchanged between the parents and the 12 schoolboys and their soccer coach who have been trapped deep inside a cave in northern Thailand for two weeks have been revealed.

A sample of letters exchanged between the parents and the 12 schoolboys and their soccer coach.

Source: Associated Press

The letters were brought out Friday night by divers who made an arduous 11-hour swim back and forth to a chamber where the boys and their coach have been stranded since June 23.

In the letters, the boys are called by their nicknames by their families, and that is how they are now known by the public.

In the early hours of Monday morning the quartet were successfully extracted from the cave.
Source: Breakfast

A joint letter from the parents to coach Ekapol "Ake" Chanthawong:

"To Coach Ake,
Every dad and mom would like to ask Coach Ake to look after everyone. Coach Ake, don't blame yourself. We want you to be relieved. Every dad and mom isn't angry with you at all. And everyone understands and encourage you. Thank you for looking after the boys. Coach Ake went inside with them then you must come out, bringing them out safely as well."

Ake's reply to the parents:

Rescuers extracted four of the 12 children from the cave where they had been trapped for more than two weeks.
Source: 1 NEWS

"To the parents of all the kids, right now the kids are all fine, the crews are taking good care. I promise I will care for the kids as best as possible. I want to say thanks for all the support and I want to apologise to the parents."

Ake's letter to his own aunt and grandmother:

"To my aunt and grandmother, I am doing well, please don't be too worried about me. Take care of yourselves. Aunt. Please tell grandmother to make vegetable dip and pork rind. Once I'm out, I'll go eat. Love everyone."

A letter to Night, 14, from his parents:

"To Night,
Dad and mom are waiting to set up your birthday party. Quickly make yourself healthy. Mom knows that you can do it. You don't have to think too much. Dad, Mom, Sister Nam, grandparents and all relatives give you encouragement always. Dad and mom love you.
Dad Boon, Mom O"

Night's reply:

"Night loves Dad and mom and brother, don't worry about me. Night loves you all."

A letter to Adul, 14, from his parents:

"To Adul,
Dad and mom want to see your face. Dad and mom pray for you and friends so we can see you soon. After coming out of the cave, you must say thank to every officer. We want you to trust in God. Don't be worried. Dad and mom are waiting until you come out."

Adul's reply: "Right now you don't have to worry about us. I miss you all, I want to leave quickly."

An addendum to coach Ake was included: "And for coach Ake, thank you for looking after the boys and led them to stay safely during the time of living in darkness."

In the early hours of Monday morning the quartet were successfully extracted from the cave.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:32
1
An ‘all-star’ team of eighteen divers entered the caves this afternoon as the boys and their families were notified of the development.

Thai cave rescue - as it happened: Four boys wearing face masks scramble to safety as rescue mission put on hold


2
Twelve boys and their football coach have been trapped for days.

First boy extracted in Thai cave rescue named - 'I just heard his name, Mongkhol, and I was happy enough'


3
An active front will bring rain and strong winds to much of the country today.

Rain, wind, hail and tornadoes possible today as strong westerly flow affects country

4
Police car night generic

Woman's body found on driveway in Auckland's Mount Roskill

5
In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. The local governor in charge of the mission to rescue them said Saturday that cooperating weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created appropriate conditions for evacuation, but that they won't last if it rains again. (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

Thai cave rescue: 'The operation went much better than expected' - after four boys rescued, exhausted divers rest, oxygen supplies renewed

'I miss you all, I want to leave quickly' - Letters from trapped boys in Thai cave tug at heartstrings

Eight boys and their football coach remain in the cave after four were successfully extracted early this morning.

Twelve boys and their football coach have been trapped for days.

First boy extracted in Thai cave rescue named - 'I just heard his name, Mongkhol, and I was happy enough'

Mongkol "Mark" Boonpiam, 14, was the first boy to emerge at Mae Sai.


Sign advising there is flooding ahead on a road

Slips, power cuts in Wellington after overnight storm

Electricity is also out in parts of Taranaki and Whanganui.

00:38
Rescuers extracted four of the 12 children from the cave where they had been trapped for more than two weeks.

Watch: Emergency vehicles arrive at hospital after four boys emerge from underground during Thai cave rescue

Eight boys and their soccer coach remain waiting to be rescued.

In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. The local governor in charge of the mission to rescue them said Saturday that cooperating weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created appropriate conditions for evacuation, but that they won't last if it rains again. (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

Thai cave rescue: 'The operation went much better than expected' - after four boys rescued, exhausted divers rest, oxygen supplies renewed

The rescue attempt could resume this afternoon (NZT), but with heavy monsoon rain forecast, the weather will be critical.