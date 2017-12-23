Miss America leadership team resigns over email shaming scandal

The top leadership of the Miss America Organisation has resigned, sweeping out officials implicated in an email scandal that targeted past pageant winners for abuse based on their appearance, intellect and sex lives.

Miss New York Mallory Hytes Hagan reacts as she is crowned Miss America 2013 in Las Vegas. Source: Associated Press

CEO Sam Haskell resigned from the Atlantic City, New Jersey-based organisation on Saturday (local time), a day after he was suspended by the board.

Also on Saturday (local time), President Josh Randle and Chairman Lynn Weidner resigned.

Sam Haskell, left, CEO of Miss America Organization. Source: Associated Press

The organisation announced the resignations a day after dozens of former Miss Americas signed a petition calling on the group's leadership to step down.

The emails were leaked to the Huffington Post, which first reported on them on Friday. Haskell said he made "a mistake of words."

