Miss America leadership team resigns over email shaming scandal

Associated Press

The top leadership of the Miss America Organisation has resigned, sweeping out officials implicated in an email scandal that targeted past pageant winners for abuse based on their appearance, intellect and sex lives.

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2013 file photo, Miss New York Mallory Hytes Hagan reacts as she is crowned Miss America 2013 in Las Vegas. Some former Miss Americas shamed in emails from the pageant’s CEO are calling on him and other leaders of the Miss America Organization to resign. Hagan’s appearance and sexual habits were mocked in the emails. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

Miss New York Mallory Hytes Hagan reacts as she is crowned Miss America 2013 in Las Vegas.

CEO Sam Haskell resigned from the Atlantic City, New Jersey-based organisation on Saturday (local time), a day after he was suspended by the board.

Also on Saturday (local time), President Josh Randle and Chairman Lynn Weidner resigned.

FILE- In this Aug. 30, 2016, file photo, Sam Haskell, left, CEO of Miss America Organization, speaks during Miss America Pageant arrival ceremonies in Atlantic City, N.J. On Thursday Dec. 21, 2017, the Huffington Post published emails it obtained that show Haskell and others from the Miss America Organization commenting harshly on past winners' appearance, intellect and sex lives. Dick Clark Productions, the pageant's TV production partner, severed ties with the Miss America Organization over the emails, which it termed "appalling." (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

Sam Haskell, left, CEO of Miss America Organization.

The organisation announced the resignations a day after dozens of former Miss Americas signed a petition calling on the group's leadership to step down.

The emails were leaked to the Huffington Post, which first reported on them on Friday. Haskell said he made "a mistake of words."

The emails from the group's chief executive that mocked several former Miss Americas, including derogatory references to their appearance, intellect and sex lives.

Haskell's resignation is effective immediately, while Randle and Weidner will remain for a few weeks to help with a leadership transition.

