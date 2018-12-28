TODAY |

'Miraculous' – boy survives 100m tumble, 40 minutes buried under snow in French Alps avalanche

Associated Press
A 12-year-old boy in the French Alps was found alive and uninjured after being buried under an avalanche for 40 minutes yesterday, an event his rescuers are calling a true "miracle".

French police in the town of Bourg Saint-Maurice said the boy was skiing off piste at the La Plagne ski resort in a group of seven skiers when he was swept away.

The boy started going down ahead of the others and was the only one caught when a large section of snow detached and roared down the mountain, police said.

He was dragged at least 100 metres by the force of the avalanche.

Rescue workers flew in a helicopter to the scene, which was at 2,400 metres altitude, so he could be airlifted off the mountain.

A sniffer dog found the boy, whose winter jacket was not equipped with an avalanche detector.

Rescue workers described the operation as "miraculous" because they said chances of survival are minuscule after 15 minutes under the snow.

Police said among the reasons the boy survived was that his airways were not blocked by snow.

"We can call it a miracle. A day after Christmas, there was another gift in store," Captain Patrice Ribes said.

The 12-year-old was skiing at the La Plagne ski resort when he was swept 100m down the slope. Source: Associated Press
