'Miracle' puppy Skipper born with six legs in the US

At first glance Skipper looks like any other adorable puppy. Look a little closer and you might notice that the 10-day-old brown and white puppy has six legs.

According to Neel Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma City, where the rare little dog has been receiving care, Skipper is a "miracle." She was born on February 16th in Oklahoma - one of a litter of nine.

The veterinary hospital says that she is one of a kind. Their specialists haven't been able to find any published case studies of a puppy being born alive with Skipper's congenital conditions.

They believe that she was supposed to have a twin but that they did not completely split apart so from about the waist down she has double body parts.

Skipper is doing well so far, though she is so unique that the veterinary staff is unsure of what her future holds.

They suspect that because her condition is congenital, as opposed to genetic, that even if she has some extra challenges she will have a good life.

At this stage they do not think she will have to have any of her legs removed and they may actually help her with her stability and balance as she learns to walk.

She had a check-up on today and according to the veterinary staff she is "strong, determined and nursing very well." Doctors showed her human mom how to do some simple range of motion exercises at home to help keep her legs strong.