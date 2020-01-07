TODAY |

'A miracle' - man wins $1 million lottery after losing home in Australian bushfires

An Australian man who lost his home in the bushfires ravaging the country is planning to rebuild, after striking it big and winning the lottery.

He's calling last night's lucky $1 million win "a miracle".

"My family just lost their home in the bushfires in northern NSW and it wasn't insured," the man, who has not been identified said in a statement this morning.

"This really has come at the most incredible time. All that was left of the home was a few charred teacups."

He says he bought the ticket using his wife's "special numbers" online, and is planning to rebuild the family home.

More than 770 homes have been destroyed in the last week, as fires rage through NSW, the Rural Fire Service says.

