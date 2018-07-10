'Miracle' baby survives nine hours buried under sticks and debris in Montana woods

Source:Associated Press
Montana authorities say a five-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods.
A photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows the 5-month-old with dirt underneath their fingernails.
Source: Missoula County Sheriff's Office
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says the baby is in good condition at a hospital and calls it a miracle that the child survived the weekend ordeal.
Authorities say they were called about 8pm Saturday local time (Sunday NZT) about a man threatening people in the Lolo Hot Springs area of western Montana's Lolo National Forest.
Francis Crowley, accused of burying baby in Montana
Source: Associated Press
Deputies apprehended the man, who indicated that a baby was buried somewhere in the woods.
About six hours into the search, a deputy heard a faint cry and found the infant about 2:30am Sunday local time (Monday NZT).
Police say 32-year-old Francis Crowley is being held on US$50,000 (NZ$73,090) bail. There was no information on whether Crowley had an attorney.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news