 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


Miracle amongst the rubble as woman is pulled from collapsed building alive

share

Source:

Associated Press

Rescue workers are working against time to dig people out from beneath the collapsed buildings across the country.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Central and South America

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:13
1
People frantically try to help those trapped beneath the buildings.

Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to 79 as buildings collapse


00:07
2
One patient is critical after the shocking incident near Westlake Girls High School.

Car hits students near school on Auckland's North Shore, one patient critical

04:25
3
1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Exclusive report: Seven baby deaths in seven weeks - are Waikato Hospital's maternity services in crisis?

01:57
4
Those who go on lengthy rants about who and who not to vote for are often wasting their time, the Breakfast team says.

'I don't tell anyone' - Breakfast hosts say Facebook friends' vote pressure is cringeworthy

01:48
5
The Beehive has made a formal request for civil servants to defer non-essential travel.

Fuel shortage latest: Widespread flight cancellations continue

01:57
Those who go on lengthy rants about who and who not to vote for are often wasting their time, the Breakfast team says.

'I don't tell anyone' - Breakfast hosts say Facebook friends' vote pressure is cringeworthy

Those who go on lengthy rants about who to vote for are often wasting their time, the Breakfast team says.

01:54
Voters spoke to 1 NEWS Reporter Kaitlin Ruddock on what matters to them this election.

Election countdown: Housing, education, mental health and addressing poverty key issues in upper South Island

Voters spoke to 1 NEWS Reporter Kaitlin Ruddock on what matters to them this election.

03:23
Out of a Wellington flat a small buy-one-give-one sanitary supply business was formed by students Miranda Hitchings and Jacinta Gulasekharam.

'Don't want this to be an issue anymore' – Two women begin sanitary product supply business to help teens in need

Out of a Wellington flat, a small sanitary product supply business was formed by two students.

00:45
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says the government is limited in what it can do, but the saga is still hurting National

Analysis: 'It's taking some gloss off what National were doing' - fuel crisis dominating final days on election trail

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says the saga is starting to hurt National.


04:25
1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Exclusive report: Seven baby deaths in seven weeks - are Waikato Hospital's maternity services in crisis?

A woman says her baby died and she nearly lost her life after a lack of action.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 