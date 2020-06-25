Minnesota 'boogaloo' member charged with illegal possession of a machine gun

A Minnesota man whom authorities describe as a self-proclaimed member of the anti-government “boogaloo” movement and had an interest in killing police was charged today with illegal possession of a machine gun.

Members of the boogaloo movement watch a demonstration near the BOK Centre where US President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Source: Associated Press

A federal magistrate judge ordered Michael Dahlager, 27, of St. Cloud, to remain in custody until a detention hearing scheduled Friday. Dahlager's court-appointed attorney, Robert Richman, told The Associated Press in an email Wednesday evening that he had not yet met his client and knows nothing about the case.

The complaint states that Dahlager told a confidential informant he was preparing to “defend” a rally at the state Capitol on January 17. Dahlager allegedly traveled from St. Cloud to St. Paul in December 2020 to conduct surveillance at the Capitol building during a “Stop the Steal” rally by Donald Trump supporters. He scouted police numbers, overwatch positions and streets blocked by law enforcement, among other things.

Dahlager told the informant he wanted to commit “suicide by cop” and would not wear a bulletproof vest, according to the nine-page complaint, He said he would “go out fighting” and “go hunt some pig." Eventually the plans for January 17 were called off because of fears the group had been compromised by an informant.