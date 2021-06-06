TODAY |

Minneapolis protests continue into second night after fatal shooting of Black man

Source:  Associated Press

Protesters faced off with officers in Minneapolis today over the fatal shooting of a Black man by members of a US Marshals task force.

Police stand guard after protesters set fire to dumpsters on the street after a vigil was held for Winston Boogie Smith Jr. Source: Associated Press

Photos from the scene following a vigil for Winston Boogie Smith Jr, 32, showed dumpster fires in the street and a line of officers standing guard.

It was the second night of protests in response to the fatal shooting Friday in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.

Police said 27 people were arrested in the protest, with 26 accused of rioting and one facing a weapons charge.

No injuries were reported but some businesses sustained damage.

Flowers and candles are arranged after a vigil was held for Winston Boogie Smith Jr in Minneapolis. Source: Associated Press

Authorities said that Smith was wanted on a weapons violation and fired a gun before two deputies shot him while he was inside a parked vehicle.

Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force were trying to arrest him on a warrant for allegedly being a felon in possession of a gun.

Family and friends described Smith as a father of three who was often harassed by police.

Protesters are arrested by police after a vigil was held for Winston Boogie Smith Jr. Source: Associated Press

They are demanding transparency in the investigation and have asked that anyone who might have video footage to come forward.

Police said some people vandalised buildings and stole from businesses after the shooting. 

Nine people were arrested on possible charges including suspicion of riot, assault, arson and damage to property.

The fatal shooting comes as Minneapolis has been on edge since the death of George Floyd just over a year ago, and the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by an officer in nearby Brooklyn Center in April.

World
North America
