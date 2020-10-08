TODAY |

Minneapolis halts plan for social media influencers to spread info ahead of George Floyd murder trial

Source:  Associated Press

Minneapolis city officials today cancelled plans to hire “social media influencers” to post information during the upcoming trial of a former police officer accused in the death of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin. Source: 1 NEWS

Jury selection is scheduled to begin March 8 in the trial of Derek Chauvin, 44, charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Floyd, who was Black, died May 25 after Chauvin, who was white, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

The City Council had planned to pay six community members $2,000 each to share messages generated and approved by the City to help dispel incorrect information online. The idea created criticism, mockery and social media posts.

Source: 1 NEWS

Neighbourhood and Community Relations Director David Rubedor apologised during a City Council briefing for any confusion that the plan caused, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

“This was never about trying to persuade or change public opinion about any particular message. It was about getting important information out quickly and in an equitable way,” Rubedor said.

The idea was part of a $1.2 million community engagement and communication plan for the Chauvin trial that Minneapolis City Council members approved on Friday.

World
North America
Internet
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:40
Bloomfield details 'multiple attempts' to get in touch with KFC worker who says she was never told to isolate
2
Government increases fees for some of those staying in managed isolation
3
Sixteen-year-old with 'bright future' left blind in one eye after basketball court shooting in Auckland
4
South Auckland church group warned by police for breaching lockdown rules on Sunday morning
5
'Not safe for me and my baby' - Youth advocacy service says emergency accommodation dangerous for clients
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:54

Scathing police bullying report finds 'boys' club' theme 'perpetuated by allegiances, cliques, nepotism'

Student fighting for life after being shot by classmate at Arkansas school

Family violence charities brace for increase in victims needing help over Level 3 lockdown
00:44

'It must be quite alarming' – Queen Elizabeth pokes fun at a new statue of herself unveiled in Australia