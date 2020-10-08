Minneapolis halts plan for social media influencers to spread info ahead of George Floyd murder trial

Minneapolis city officials today cancelled plans to hire “social media influencers” to post information during the upcoming trial of a former police officer accused in the death of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin. Source: 1 NEWS

Jury selection is scheduled to begin March 8 in the trial of Derek Chauvin, 44, charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Floyd, who was Black, died May 25 after Chauvin, who was white, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

The City Council had planned to pay six community members $2,000 each to share messages generated and approved by the City to help dispel incorrect information online. The idea created criticism, mockery and social media posts.

Source: 1 NEWS

Neighbourhood and Community Relations Director David Rubedor apologised during a City Council briefing for any confusion that the plan caused, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

“This was never about trying to persuade or change public opinion about any particular message. It was about getting important information out quickly and in an equitable way,” Rubedor said.