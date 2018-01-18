Minister for Loneliness announced by British PM to tackle the misery of millions

British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced the appointment of a Minister for Loneliness to help tackle the misery endured by millions of Britons.

British Prime Minister Theresa May announcing the appointment of a Minister for Loneliness. Source: Associated Press

The UK Government has backed a series of recommendations made by a commission on loneliness set up following the death of the lawmaker, Jo Cox.

Ms Cox, who was murdered by a far-right extremist, campaigned to find ways to combat loneliness before her death.

"In a country of more than 60 million people and in an age where we can instantly connect with friends, relatives and even strangers around the world, it may seem counterintuitive that any of us could find ourselves feeling lonely," Mrs May told guests at a Downing Street reception.

"Yet more than nine million of us say that we always or often feel lonely. Two hundred thousand older people have not had a conversation with a friend or a relative in more than a month. Up to 85 percent of young adults with disabilities say they feel lonely most days," she said.

"As Jo (Cox) herself used to say 'loneliness doesn't discriminate'. But just as loneliness can affect any of us. So any of us can help to tackle it."

Mrs May said: "We will create a new dedicated fund that will see government working with charities, foundations and others to stimulate innovative solutions, provide seed funding for community initiatives and scale up existing projects.