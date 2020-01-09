Mining magnate donates $72 million to Australia bushfire relief

Mining magnate Andrew Forrest and his wife Nicola have donated A$70 million (NZ$72.3 million) to the bushfire recovery effort.
Flowers in the garden damaged by the wildfires in Wingello, a village, in New South Wales, Australia. Source: Associated Press
Mr Forrest told the ABC A$10 million would go towards assembling a "volunteer army" of more than 1200 people to help rebuild devastated communities.
Another A$10 million would be spent in communities in collaboration with charity groups, while the remaining A$50 million would go towards developing a national blueprint for fire and disaster resilience.