Mining magnate donates $72 million to Australia bushfire relief

Mining magnate Andrew Forrest and his wife Nicola have donated A$70 million (NZ$72.3 million) to the bushfire recovery effort.

Flowers in the garden damaged by the wildfires in Wingello, a village, in New South Wales, Australia. Source: Associated Press

Mr Forrest told the ABC A$10 million would go towards assembling a "volunteer army" of more than 1200 people to help rebuild devastated communities.