TODAY |

Mining magnate donates $72 million to Australia bushfire relief

Source:  AAP

Mining magnate Andrew Forrest and his wife Nicola have donated A$70 million (NZ$72.3 million) to the bushfire recovery effort.

Flowers in the garden damaged by the wildfires in Wingello, a village, in New South Wales, Australia. Source: Associated Press

Mr Forrest told the ABC A$10 million would go towards assembling a "volunteer army" of more than 1200 people to help rebuild devastated communities.

Another A$10 million would be spent in communities in collaboration with charity groups, while the remaining A$50 million would go towards developing a national blueprint for fire and disaster resilience.

World
Australia
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:52
Piers Morgan in Twitter meltdown over Harry and Meghan leaving royal duties - 'Shameless spoiled brats'
2
The new avocado? New Zealand limes top $75 per kilo in some supermarkets
3
Hurricanes never approached Aaron Cruden as Beauden Barrett's replacement
4
'Get past that f****** gut' – England wicketkeeper's foul-mouthed tirade caught by stump mics
5
Boy, 4, injured in Papatoetoe incident in which parents died now in stable condition
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:50

New research finds training and competing in a marathon could add years to your life

Queensland girl airlifted to hospital after suspected shark attack

No amnesty for parents with unvaccinated kids - Samoa PM
00:31

Grief and tears flow for crew killed in Ukrainian airline crash in Iran