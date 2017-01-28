 

Millions sign petition to cancel Trump's visit to UK after his travel ban

A state visit to Britain by President Donald Trump later this year will go ahead, the Prime Minister's office said today, despite millions of people calling for it to be cancelled over his temporary ban on residents of seven majority-Muslim countries entering the US.

Source: Associated Press

Fury over the travel ban has tarnished what British officials had considered a highly successful trip to Washington by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Britain's three biggest opposition parties have all called for Mr Trump's state visit to be cancelled and an online petition opposing the trip has more than 1.3 million signatures.

Any petition with more than 100,000 signatures must be considered for a debate in Parliament, though not a binding vote.

Ms May met Mr Trump at the White House on Saturday and announced that he had been invited to come to Britain later this year as the guest of the Queen Elizabeth.

Ms May's Downing St office said today that "an invitation has been extended and accepted," and the visit is still on.

No date has been announced for the state visit, which involves lavish pomp and ceremony, generally with a stay at Buckingham Palace.

The visit was hailed by government officials as a sign of the close trans-Atlantic relationship, which was also reflected in Ms May's invitation to meet Mr Trump just a week after his inauguration.

But criticism of Ms May's wooing of Mr Trump erupted when - only hours after the prime minister had left the White House - the president signed an executive order suspending all travel to the US of citizens of Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Libya for 90 days.

The order also bars all refugees entering the country for 120 days.

Protests against the travel ban are planned today in London and other British cities.

