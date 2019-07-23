TODAY |

Millions should stop taking aspirin for heart health, new study finds

Associated Press
More From
World
Health

Millions of people who take aspirin to prevent a heart attack may need to rethink the pill-popping, Harvard researchers reported today.

A daily low-dose aspirin is recommended for people who have already had a heart attack or stroke and for those diagnosed with heart disease.

But for the otherwise healthy, that advice has been overturned.

Guidelines released this year ruled out routine aspirin use for many older adults who don't already have heart disease — and said it's only for certain younger people under doctor's orders.

Some 29 million people 40 and older in the US were taking an aspirin a day despite having no known heart disease in 2017, the latest data available, according to a new study from Harvard and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. About 6.6 million of them were doing so on their own — a doctor never recommended it.

And nearly half of people over 70 who don't have heart disease — estimated at about 10 million — were taking daily aspirin for prevention, the researchers reported in Annals of Internal Medicine.

"Many patients are confused about this," said Dr. Colin O'Brien, a senior internal medicine resident at Beth Israel who led the study.

After all, for years doctors urged people to leverage aspirin's blood-thinning properties to lower the chances of a first heart attack or stroke.

Then last year, three surprising new studies challenged that dogma.

Those studies were some of the largest and longest to test aspirin in people at low and moderate risk of a heart attack, and found only marginal benefit if any, especially for older adults.

Yet the aspirin users experienced markedly more digestive-tract bleeding, along with some other side effects.

In March, those findings prompted a change in guidelines from the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology:

—People over 70 who don't have heart disease — or are younger but at increased risk of bleeding — should avoid daily aspirin for prevention.

—Only certain 40- to 70-year-olds who don't already have heart disease are at high enough risk to warrant 75 to 100 milligrams of aspirin daily, and that's for a doctor to decide.

Nothing has changed for heart attack survivors: Aspirin still is recommended for them.

But there's no way to know how many otherwise healthy people got the word about the changed recommendations.

"We hope that more primary care doctors will talk to their patients about aspirin use, and more patients will raise this with their doctors," O'Brien said.

A file image of aspirin - also known as acetylsalicylic acid (ASA).
A file image of aspirin - also known as acetylsalicylic acid (ASA). Source: Chaval Brasil/ Wikimedia Creative Commons
More From
World
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Leopard seal spotted on Wellington's waterfront - DOC warns to stay away
2
A man was shot dead and a woman was shot and injured on May 1.
Comancheros gang member gets jail for 'execution style killing' in South Auckland
3
The land at Ihumātao is near an area local iwi consider sacred, and is where Flecher plans on developing 480 homes.
Ihumātao protest: Police serve eviction notices at disputed Auckland housing development
4
In the year of the moon landing, the group of women celebrated their own successful mission – motherhood.
Meet the Kiwi women still meeting for coffee, 50 years after giving birth on the same day
5
A composite image of Jacinda Ardern with the Silver Ferns.
Jacinda Ardern says Silver Ferns not getting World Cup prize money an inequity 'no matter what way you cut it'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
03:50
A special taskforce has also seized more than 30kgs of the drug in a wide-ranging operation.

Tonga steps up war on meth trade with multiple arrests, over 30kg of drug seized
00:14

Attackers beat Hong Kong protesters in subway
02:31
The vow comes after Iran's seizure of a British flagged tanker with the Middle Eastern nation releasing a video showing masked gunman onboard a helicopter descending onto the tanker.

Theresa May to chair emergency security session on UK tanker seized by Iran
00:37
Chefs at Turangawaewae Marae are introducing veggie options like scrambled tofu and eggplant roti in the battle against diabetes and obesity.

Māori vegans doing 'something good for the planet'