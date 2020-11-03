Millions in government funding given to PNG company that claims to have Covid-19 cure

A Papua New Guinea company which claims to have a probable Covid-19 cure has received millions in government funding.

Questions are being raised about Niugini Biomed which is yet to do any clinical trials.

Eight doctors and scientists have supposedly scanned 30,000 existing drugs - picking three to be combined into their claimed cure.

“I can tell you how we found the cure, God,” Niugini Biomed secretary Frank M’Alin said.

“Can you imagine the economic implications it's going to be for this country? The world is going to run to this nation because we have the solution for Covid-19.”

Leaked documents from the prime minister’s office shows NZ$4 million has been allocated to fund the research.

Prime Minister James Marape says he's disappointed information was leaked before cabinet had finalised funding.

However, his critics have their concerns.

“Telling the world we have a miracle cure for Covid-19? I am afraid Papua New Guinea will be a laughing stock globally,” opposition leader Belden Namah said.

PNG experts are questioning whether Niugini Biomed's is a quality scientific endeavour, as some of its rationale doesn’t make medical sense.