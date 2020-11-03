TODAY |

Millions in government funding given to PNG company that claims to have Covid-19 cure

Source:  1 NEWS

A Papua New Guinea company which claims to have a probable Covid-19 cure has received millions in government funding.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Questions are being raised about Niugini Biomed which is yet to do any clinical trials. Source: 1 NEWS

Questions are being raised about Niugini Biomed which is yet to do any clinical trials.

Eight doctors and scientists have supposedly scanned 30,000 existing drugs - picking three to be combined into their claimed cure.

“I can tell you how we found the cure, God,” Niugini Biomed secretary Frank M’Alin said.

“Can you imagine the economic implications it's going to be for this country? The world is going to run to this nation because we have the solution for Covid-19.”

Leaked documents from the prime minister’s office shows NZ$4 million has been allocated to fund the research.

Prime Minister James Marape says he's disappointed information was leaked before cabinet had finalised funding.

However, his critics have their concerns.

“Telling the world we have a miracle cure for Covid-19? I am afraid Papua New Guinea will be a laughing stock globally,” opposition leader Belden Namah said.

PNG experts are questioning whether Niugini Biomed's is a quality scientific endeavour, as some of its rationale doesn’t make medical sense.

There are more than 2,500 clinical drug trials currently registered worldwide for Covid-19 therapies - and Biomed has yet to even start its tests.

World
Pacific Islands
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:20
Second managed isolation worker tests positive for Covid-19 in Christchurch
2
Hidden camera installed by concerned granddaughter captures mistreatment at rest home
3
Mum, daughter among family 'not properly clothed' when police unlawfully detained them
4
Jack Tame reveals his potential political jinx which may predict US election outcome
5
Heart-wrenching tale of man's attempt to protect daughter during fatal bus crash told at inquest
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:10

Anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne turns ugly, with several arrests
03:30

Boris Johnson defends England's second lockdown after claims of 'catastrophic failure of leadership'

US election: How the electoral college determines the next president
00:30

Health officials express 'high confidence' Covid-19 case will self-isolate 'rigorously' at Christchurch home