Military training jet plane crashes into Texas homes

A military training jet crashed on Monday in a neighbourhood near Fort Worth, Texas, injuring the two pilots and damaging three homes.

Authorities say both pilots managed to eject from the plane before it crashed in Lake Worth, which is just west of Fort Worth.

Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said at a news conference that one pilot's parachute got tangled in power lines and that both were being treated for injuries.