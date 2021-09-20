TODAY |

Military training jet plane crashes into Texas homes

Source:  Associated Press

A military training jet crashed on Monday in a neighbourhood near Fort Worth, Texas, injuring the two pilots and damaging three homes.

The two pilots were injured in the accident near Fort Worth. Source: Associated Press

Authorities say both pilots managed to eject from the plane before it crashed in Lake Worth, which is just west of Fort Worth.

Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said at a news conference that one pilot's parachute got tangled in power lines and that both were being treated for injuries.

He said the people who live in the three damaged homes will be displaced because of the crash.

World
North America
Accidents
