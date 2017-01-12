Military investigation: US troops shot at Afghan homes, killing 33 civilians

The US military in Afghanistan says its investigation into a November firefight with the Taliban in Kunduz province has shown that 33 civilians died in the raid during which US troops fired on Afghan homes.

Afghan villagers gather around several victims' bodies who were killed during clashes between Taliban and Afghan security forces November, the events were subject to a recent US military investigation. Source: Associated Press

The probe followed claims that civilian deaths resulted from airstrikes called in to support Afghan and US troops under fire in the province's Boz village, which targeted two senior Taliban commanders.

A US military statement released on today says the investigation "determined, regretfully, that 33 civilians were killed and 27 wounded" as troops responded to fire from "Taliban who were using civilian houses as firing positions."