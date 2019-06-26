TODAY |

Military base explosions leave dozens injured in Kazakhstan

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia

A fire has engulfed a sprawling ammunition depot in Kazakhstan, causing powerful explosions that injured at least 46 people and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands.

Authorities in Kazakhstan also halted railway traffic in the area following yesterday's explosions at the depot near the town of Arys in the Shymkent region in southern Kazakhstan.

Health authorities said 46 people, including five children, were injured by explosions.

The government has introduced a state of emergency and begun evacuating Arys' 45,000 residents.

About 1000 police and army troops have been sent to the area to maintain order.

The explosions at the depot have been powerful enough to have been registered by the nation's seismic service.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear. A criminal probe has been launched.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The ammunition depot mishap has seen the evacuation of 45,000 locals. Source: Nine
More From
World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:50
A family in a nearby home heard her crying in a wooded area in Cumming earlier this month.
Body-cam footage shows Georgia man finding newborn girl dumped in plastic bag in woods
2
Faitaua is moving to London to be TVNZ’s Europe correspondent in August.
'Nation in mourning' – Presenter Daniel Faitaua pays tribute to himself as he leaves Breakfast
3
A 59-year-old man died on a footpath near Fanshawe Street at around 10pm last night.
Man dies in what's believed to be first e-scooter related death in New Zealand
4
New fundraiser for Israel Folau by Christian lobby group tops $1 million
5
Primary principals reject Government's latest pay offer, teachers accept
MORE FROM
World
MORE
British Conservative Party leadership and prime minister contender Boris Johnson leaves home in south London, Friday, June 21, 2019. Britain's next leader will be chosen by about 160,000 members of the governing Conservative Party in a runoff between two candidates: former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Boris Johnson again dodges questions over police visit
In this photo provided by Preah Sihanouk Provincial Authority, rescuers carry the body of a victim at the site of a building collapse, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia. Rescuers on Monday continued to search the rubble of a building that collapsed while under construction in a Cambodian beach town, killing over two dozen workers and injuring 24 others as they slept in the unfinished condominium that was doubling as their housing. (Preah Sihanouk Provincial Authority via AP)

Cambodia charges four Chinese after building collapse killed 28 construction workers

Chinese mushrooms labelled as New Zealand grown 'hoodwinked' customers
01:35
The group escaped the blazing boat only to find another hurdle awaited them.

Family of 14 escape burning charter boat off Queensland coast