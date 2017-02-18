 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


Mild weather brings relief for Aussie bush fire crews

A firefighter has lost his own home while trying to save those belonging to others during the bushfire which tore through a small community east of Queanbeyan yesterday.

The Carwoola blaze burned through 3500 hectares and destroyed at least eight homes in the hot and windy conditions.

The blaze blackened more than 2000ha east of Canberra yesterday, and left two volunteer firefighters badly hurt.
RFS Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers on Saturday personally praised the selflessness of one of his volunteer troops, a Queanbeyan firefighter identified only as Peter, whose home burned down while he battled the flames.

"I had a conversation with Peter last night and he was in remarkably good spirits. It just amazes me that he lost all of his possessions and he's in such good spirits," Mr Rogers told journalists.

"I take my hat off to people like that who can look at those things and deal with such adversity but just make sure they keep going."

One firefighter was burned during Friday's effort and another suffered a crush injury but both were in a stable condition, Mr Rogers said.

"Anybody that looks at the landscape can just see how quickly that fire moved throughout the area and how lucky we are that there was not loss of life or more property," he said.

More than a dozen homes were initially thought to have been lost in the blaze but the RFS had only confirmed eight on Saturday afternoon.

Six dwellings were also damaged and almost 50 outbuildings had either been destroyed or damaged, with 85 per cent of the fireground assessed.

Almost 80 bush and grass fires are still burning throughout NSW, with 29 uncontained.

