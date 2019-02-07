Mike Pence won't back 25th amendment to remove Trump, urges against impeachment

US Vice President Mike Pence is ruling out invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from power, less than a week after the president fomented the violent insurrection at the Capitol.

President Donald Trump has pressured his vice president to toss electors from battleground states that voted for Biden during the session. Source: Associated Press

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi today, Pence said the mechanism should not be used “as a means of punishment or usurpation” and reserved for cases of medical or mental incapacitation.

Pelosi has called on Pence to secure the majority of the Cabinet and vote to declare Trump unfit to serve.

As the House appears on the cusp of a bipartisan impeachment of Trump, Pence encouraged Congress to avoid actions to “further divide and inflame the passions of the moment” and to focus on smoothing the transition to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.