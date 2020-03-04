TODAY |

Mike Pence self-isolating after Covid-19 exposure

Source:  Associated Press

US Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Mike Pence Source: Associated Press

An administration official says Pence is voluntarily limiting his exposure and will work from home.

He has repeatedly tested negative for Covid-19 since his exposure but is following the advice of medical officials.

Pence's move comes after three members of the White House's coronavirus task force placed themselves in quarantine after coming into contact with the aide, Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the task force, is also in isolation.

Pence was informed of the aide's positive test Friday morning (Saturday night NZT) before he left Washington for a day-trip to Iowa.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:12
Auckland artist who painted two Māori women without their consent withdraws portraits from public sale
2
SkyCity to axe 700 more jobs amid Covid-19 economic turmoil
3
New Zealand to find out today whether country moves to Alert Level 2 this week
4
'You were there for me' - Kelsey Waghorn's touching birthday tribute to Hayden Marshall-Inman, who died in White Island eruption
5
New-look schooling awaits more than 800,000 children and teachers under Alert Level 2
MORE FROM
World
MORE
09:30

Gag order on Ministers after Covid-19 document dump was 'arrogant' move by Government, commentator says
05:28

Epidemiologist warns against 'complacency' during Level 2, says personal responsibility is crucial
06:54

Fixing health system's Covid-19 backlog requires extra $1 billion funding and cross-party cooperation
01:15

Boris Johnson announces modest easing of UK's Covid-19 lockdown