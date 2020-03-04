Mike Pence self-isolating after Covid-19 exposure

US Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Mike Pence Source: Associated Press

An administration official says Pence is voluntarily limiting his exposure and will work from home.

He has repeatedly tested negative for Covid-19 since his exposure but is following the advice of medical officials.

Pence's move comes after three members of the White House's coronavirus task force placed themselves in quarantine after coming into contact with the aide, Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the task force, is also in isolation.