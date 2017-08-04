Mike Pence pushing South Korea to adopt tougher stance toward North

US Vice President Mike Pence is pushing South Korea to adopt a more hawkish stance toward the North, as he arrived in the country today ahead of the Winter Olympics.

Source: 1 NEWS

Pence is set to meet with President Moon Jae-in to advocate a clear-eyed approach toward his bellicose, nuclear-armed neighbour, warning against North Korean "propaganda" around the games.

Athletes from both Koreas will compete as one team in the games opening Friday that senior officials from the North will attend.

Moon has looked to the games as an opportunity to pursue a diplomatic opening with the North - a move Pence will seek to caution against.

Pence warned before departing Japan that past attempts to pursue openings with the North have been met with "willful deception, broken promises, and endless and escalating provocations".

Aides acknowledged that the cynical message is an unusual one for the affable Pence, but said the circumstances warrant the tone.

US officials have grown increasingly dire in their warnings about the North's march toward developing an operational nuclear-tipped ballistic missile capable of reaching the continental US.

Pence told reporters that despite disagreements over how to approach North Korea, the state of the alliance between the US and South Korea is "strong".

Administration officials said they had long expected the North would seek to use the Olympics, taking place just 80 kilometres from the heavily-mined Demilitarised Zone dividing the Koreas, as an opportunity to put a softer face on the regime, and painted Pence's visit as a counterbalance to those efforts.