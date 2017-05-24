 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Mike Hosking says response to Manchester atrocities 'ringing hollow'

share

Mike Hosking 

Seven Sharp Presenter

Mike asks if we need to re-think how we respond to tragedies like Manchester.
Source: Seven Sharp

Related

Mike Hosking

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:59
1
Dr Lance O’Sullivan blasts anti-vaccination gathering: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die'

Watch: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die' - Dr Lance O'Sullivan stuns guests at anti-vax doco by leaping on stage to explain why their message is a killer


2
Homeless man Chris Parker cradled a woman in his arms as she passed away after Manchester attack.

'Absolute hero' - donations flood in for heroic homeless man who cradled injured woman until she passed away after Manchester attack


3
The confirmed victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Manchester terror attack victims include a heroic aunt, mothers, and an eight-year-old girl


01:58
4
Dr Lance O’Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Trisha Shiel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

Raw video: 'You already are a nasty guy' - anti-vax campaigner takes on Dr Lance O'Sullivan in heated confrontation outside film screening

01:55
5
New Zealand is not immune to the issue, with New Zealand Rugby working closely with police ahead of the Lions tour.

Live updates: Manchester bomber likely to have not acted alone; was know to security services

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:55
New Zealand is not immune to the issue, with New Zealand Rugby working closely with police ahead of the Lions tour.

Live updates: Manchester bomber likely to have not acted alone; was know to security services

More details are emerging about the bomber's background as families of the 22 people he killed grieve.

01:58
Dr Lance O’Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Trisha Shiel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

Raw video: 'You already are a nasty guy' - anti-vax campaigner takes on Dr Lance O'Sullivan in heated confrontation outside film screening

Dr O’Sullivan and Trisha Cheel clashed before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

00:48
Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.

Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why DHB staff were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'

Dr O'Sullivan said taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place at the event.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ