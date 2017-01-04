 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Migrants set fires in protest at centre near Venice

share

Source:

Associated Press

Italian police say they have quelled a violent protest by occupants of a migrant center near Venice that left fearful workers barricaded inside offices.

In this Nov. 24, 2016 photo, demonstrators hold a banner with a message that reads in Portuguese: "Peace without voice! Is not peace! It is fear! Here there is a voice!", during a protest against the police violence in the City of God slum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Residents say they are being targeted by police because of the Nov. 19 crash of a military helicopter on an anti-drug operation near the slum, killing the four officers on board. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Demonstrators hold a banner with a message that reads in Portuguese: "Peace without voice! Is not peace! It is fear! Here there is a voice!", during a protest in 2016.

Source: Associated Press

Carabinieri paramilitary police in Chioggia, near the Cona migrant center, said the protest ended in the early hours of Tuesday (local time).

Italian state RAI radio said migrants were protesting the alleged delay in medical assistance for a 25-year-old woman from Ivory Coast. The ill asylum-seeker died after an ambulance arrived.

The radio said 25 frightened workers locked themselves inside offices when migrants set fires outside the center. No one was reported injured, and the protest ended after police mediated the dispute.

Il Sole-24 Ore radio said that before the protest, the center's management was being investigated after allegations of fraud and maltreatment.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Black Caps skipper scored 73 for the hosts at McLean Park in Napier to take the first T20 against Bangladesh and also man-of-the-match honours.

Watch: Captain Kane's done it again! Williamson sets career high T20 score, steers Black Caps to victory over Bangladesh

00:30
2
It looks like it would've hurt but the official was all smiles as the American came to her aid.

Video: Jack Sock rubs and kisses lineswoman's forehead after 204km/h serve hits her noggin

00:30
3
The young pace bowler lived up to his hype with two fireballs to claim the wickets of Sabbir and Soumya.

As it happened: Williamson, De Grandhomme guide Black Caps to T20 win after bowlers restrict Bangladesh to low total

03:06
4

Watch: Man in his eighties flees 'substandard' West Auckland rental accommodation fearing for his safety

5
In this Nov. 24, 2016 photo, demonstrators hold a banner with a message that reads in Portuguese: "Peace without voice! Is not peace! It is fear! Here there is a voice!", during a protest against the police violence in the City of God slum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Residents say they are being targeted by police because of the Nov. 19 crash of a military helicopter on an anti-drug operation near the slum, killing the four officers on board. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Migrants set fires in protest at centre near Venice


02:41
A regional group is now negotiating the deal on behalf of the Pacific nations.

Exclusive: Soaring Pacific cancer rates prompt bid for drug buying deal with NZ's Pharmac

Pacific leaders are pitching for the deal as parts of the region have extremely high rates of stomach, lung, liver and cervical cancer.

01:25
Neil Kay was two rows in front of the man who launched homophobic and misogynistic tirades at fellow passengers and crew on the United Airlines flight.

Video: 'The veins in his neck were showing through' - witness recounts man's angry outbursts on plane diverted to Auckland

Neil Kay filmed the passenger's homophobic and mysogynistic rants.

00:48
Kiraka takes care of her female calf, who was born on New Year's Eve.

Video: Meet Auckland Zoo's latest resident - a super cute baby giraffe

Kiraka takes care of her female calf, who was born on New Year's Eve.

00:27
Lucky tourists spotted a sperm whale, fur seals, dolphins and several marine birds during the first post-quake whale watching trip.

Pictures: Whale of a day! Tourists on Kaikoura's top tourist attraction treated to sight of whale close to boat

The Whale Watch operation was temporarily forced out of business after the 7.8 earthquake, but is now back in operation.

02:56
A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Government defends rubbish disposal methods amid calls for more regulation on landfill waste

Some experts say we're not doing enough to future proof the environment.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ