Migrant camp along Texas border shrinks as removals ramp up

A camp where almost 15,000 migrants had waited along the Texas border just days ago was dramatically smaller Thursday, while across the river in Mexico, Haitian migrants in a growing camp awoke surrounded by security forces as a helicopter thundered overhead.

Migrants, many from Haiti, are seen in an encampment along the Del Rio International Bridge near the Rio Grande. Source: Associated Press

As of Thursday, about 4,000 migrants remained under the bridge between Del Rio and Mexico, Department of Homeland Security officials said.

The number peaked sharply on Saturday, as migrants driven by confusion over the Biden administration's policies and misinformation on social media converged at the crossing.

Food, shelter and medical care was being provided to those who need it officials said.

About 1,400 had been sent to Haiti on 13 flights, rapidly expelled under the pandemic public health authority known as Title 42, DHS officials told reporters.

Another 3,200 are in US custody and being processed, while several thousand have returned to Mexico, DHS officials said to journalists about an ongoing operation.

Mexico's immigration agency had estimated late Wednesday there were as many as 600 migrants in Ciudad Acuña. The riverside camp appeared to hold that many at its peak. Other migrants are scattered through the city in hotels and private homes.

A city official said Wednesday that Mexican authorities had removed about 250 Haitian migrants from the city since Sunday evening.

Still, "several thousand" migrants returning to Mexico from the Del Rio camp seemed an exaggeration.

The State Department is in talks with Brazil and Chile to allow some Haitians who were previously residing in those countries to return, but the issue is complicated because some no longer have legal status there, the officials said.

The United States and Mexico appeared eager to end the increasingly politicized humanitarian situation at the border, even as the US expulsion of Haitians to their troubled homeland caused blowback for the administration of President Joe Biden.

The Biden administration's special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, submitted a letter of resignation protesting the "inhumane" large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants, US officials said Thursday.