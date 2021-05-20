Migrant boy with plastic bottles tied to waist stopped by police after swimming across Spain-Morocco border

A migrant boy has been led away by police after swimming across the Spain-Morocco border to a Spanish enclave today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Footage shows the boy, with plastic bottles tied around his waist as a flotation device, running onto El Tarajal beach, in Ceuta, according to Reuters.



He attempted to scale a wall of rocks before being detained by police.

Most of the roughly 8000 migrants - including 1500 minors - who arrived at the Ceuta enclave from Morocco over the past two days have since been expelled, according to the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.