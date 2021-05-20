TODAY |

Migrant boy with plastic bottles tied to waist stopped by police after swimming across Spain-Morocco border

A migrant boy has been led away by police after swimming across the Spain-Morocco border to a Spanish enclave today.

The boy was led away by soldiers as he attempted to scale a wall on El Tarajal beach in Ceuta. Source: Reuters

Footage shows the boy, with plastic bottles tied around his waist as a flotation device, running onto El Tarajal beach, in Ceuta, according to Reuters.

He attempted to scale a wall of rocks before being detained by police. 

Most of the roughly 8000 migrants - including 1500 minors - who arrived at the Ceuta enclave from Morocco over the past two days have since been expelled, according to the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska. 

The enclave is a popular destination for African migrants seeking quick entry into Europe.

