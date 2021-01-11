TODAY |

Midwives face court after Victoria mum dies following home birth

Source:  AAP

More than 30 witnesses will give evidence in a case of two midwives, charged over the death of a Melbourne mother just hours after she gave birth in 2012.

Caroline Lovell. Source: Facebook/Caroline Lovell Homebirth Reform

Already a mother of one, Caroline Lovell gave birth to a healthy baby girl in a pool in the living room at her Watsonia home in January that year.

After the birth she collapsed. She was taken to hospital and died later that day.

Midwives Gaye Demanuele and Melody Bourne were charged last year with the negligent manslaughter of Lovell.

The duo faced Melbourne Magistrates Court today, where a committal hearing to test the evidence was scheduled for September this year.

It's expected to take 10 days and involve 34 witnesses.

Both women remain on bail.

