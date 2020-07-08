TODAY |

Microsoft, Zoom join list of tech companies refusing to give user data to Hong Kong authorities

Source:  1 NEWS

Microsoft and Zoom are joining a growing list of tech companies who say they'll no longer work with Hong Kong authorities to process data requests on users.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Facebook, Google and Twitter have already made similar announcements. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after a new security law criminalised acts that support Hong Kong’s independence from China.

The companies join other tech giants Facebook, Google, Twitter and Telegram who have already announced they won’t comply with authorities’ requests to access users’ data.

Social media platform TikTok has also withdrawn from app stores in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Apple said it was assessing the new law.

The security law, passed last week, banned what Beijing defined as a secessionist, subversive and terrorist act. It also banned what it deemed collusion with foreigners.

The law allows police to order social media platforms, publishers and internet service providers to remove content that is “likely to constitute an offence endangering national security or is likely to cause the occurrence of an offence endangering national security”, the Associated Press reported.

Companies who fail to comply could face fines of up to NZ$19,700. Those who post the messages could also be asked to remove the message or risk fines and a jail term of up to a year.

Police can also intercept communications and conduct surveillance to protect “national security”, and can do so without a warrant in “exceptional circumstances”. 

Since the law’s passing on June 30, about 370 people have been arrested.

World
Asia
Technology
Internet
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:22
Todd Muller says he doesn't want MP Hamish Walker to run again after Covid-19 patient details leak
2
Married couple unsure why visa to NZ was denied
3
South Island teen brings back old-fashioned milk deliveries to earn extra cash
4
Relief for migrant workers in NZ as Government extends temporary visas
5
Hamilton 13-year-old found safe nearly two months after he went missing
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Fiji confirms case of Covid-19 in border quarantine

Victoria records 191 new Covid-19 cases ahead of NSW border closure

New case of Covid-19 in Queensland ends the state's 10 day virus-free streak

Trump lashes out at NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace over flag ban, rope 'hoax'