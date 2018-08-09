 

Michigan parents in disbelief as they're charged with murder over death of 10-month-old baby

63rd Distcrict Court
World

Seth Welch and Tatiana Fusari were charged over the death of their daughter, Mary who allegedly died from neglect. Source: 63rd Distcrict Court
1 NEWS
Confronting CCTV footage has been released by New South Wales police in an attempt to solve the armed robberies of brothels in Sydney earlier this year.

The two robberies occurred an hour apart in the early hours of Monday 15 January 2018.

The first occurred just before 2am, when three men – one armed with a firearm – entered a business on Birmingham Road, Villawood.

Video of the incident shows the men threatening employees, before stealing cash and mobile phones.

During the incident, police say a 56-year-old man was assaulted. He sustained minor injuries to his arms and lip.

In a separate incident, around 3am, three men – one armed with a firearm – entered a business on Lancaster Street, Ingleburn.

They threatened a 58-year-old male employee, before taking cash and fleeing the scene.

Crime scenes were established at both locations and examined by specialist forensic officers.

Police have since seized two paintball guns during a search warrant in the Fairfield area, which are believed to have been used during the robberies. They are undergoing forensic examination.


Police have released the scary footage in an attempt to catch those responsible. Source: NSW Police Force
Associated Press
Firefighters from Australia and New Zealand are helping California beat back raging wildfires, arriving this week at the Mendocino Complex Fire after a 13,840-kilometre flight and two-hour bus trip.

"There's about forty New Zealanders and about another 120 Australians here. We got a request for help from your federal agencies so we've come to here to A, assist as much as we can and B, to learn a bit from the scale of what you do here. It's amazing," said Craig Cottrill, chief of the Fire Service in Wellington.

"Everything is on a 100-times scale. A big fire in New Zealand would be 50, 60 thousand hectares. This thing's massive. The number of people involved and the amazing logistics behind that make everything happy and move quickly," Mr Cottrill said.

The New Zealanders have been assigned as safety officers, line supervisors and heavy equipment "bosses" who direct bulldozer operators.

Firefighters said for the first time today that they have made good progress battling the state's largest-ever wildfire but didn't expect to have it fully under control until September.

The blaze north of San Francisco has grown to the size of Los Angeles since it started two weeks ago, fuelled by dry vegetation, high winds and rugged terrain that made it too dangerous for firefighters to directly attack the flames now spanning 1,217 square kilometres.

Crews, including inmates and firefighters from overseas, have managed to cut lines around half the fire to contain the flames, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The blaze about 160 kilometres north of San Francisco around the resort region of Clear Lake has destroyed 116 homes and injured two firefighters.

Those lines have kept the southern edge of the fire from spreading into residential areas on the east side of the lake. But Cal Fire said the flames are out of control to the north, roaring into remote and unpopulated areas of thick forests and deep ravines as firefighters contend with record-setting temperatures.

California is seeing earlier, longer and more destructive wildfire seasons because of drought, warmer weather attributed to climate change and home construction deeper into the forests.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Cox said the area has few natural barriers to slow flames and terrain that firefighters can't get to. So firefighters fall back to the nearest road, ridge or river, where they bulldoze a wide line and wait for the flames to come to them.

The Mendocino Complex, which will take months to put out, is one of 18 burning throughout the state today. 

Because of such extreme conditions early on, officials and experts warn that California could be facing its toughest wildfire season yet, with the historically worst months still to come.

Wellington Fire Service chief Craig Cottrill says the number of people involved and amazing logistics make the job move quickly. Source: Associated Press
