Michigan Mega Millions ticket wins $1.46 billion jackpot

Source:  Associated Press

Someone in Michigan bought the winning ticket for the US$1.05 billion (NZ$1.46 billion) Mega Millions jackpot, which was the third-largest lottery prize in US history.

A patron shows the ticket she had just bought for the Mega Millions lottery drawing at a lottery ticket vending kiosk. Source: Associated Press

The winning numbers for last night’s drawing were 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60, with a Mega Ball of 24. The winning ticket was purchased at a Kroger store in the Detroit suburb of Novi, the Michigan Lottery said.

“Someone in Michigan woke up to life-changing news this morning, and Kroger Michigan congratulates the newest Michigan multimillionaire,” said Rachel Hurst, a regional spokeswoman for the grocery chain. She declined to comment further.

The Mega Millions top prize had been growing since September 15, when a winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin. The lottery's next estimated jackpot is US$20 million (NZ$27.8 million).

Last night's drawing came just two days after a ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers drawn and won a US$731.1 million (NZ$1.01 billion) Powerball jackpot.

The jackpot figures refer to amounts if a winner opts for an annuity, paid in 30 annual installments. Most winners choose a cash prize, which for the Mega Millions game would be US$776.6 million (NZ$1.08 billion) before taxes.

Only two lottery prizes in the US have been larger than yesterday's jackpot. Three tickets for a US$1.586 billion (NZ$2.206 billion) Powerball jackpot were sold in January 2016, and one winning ticket sold for a US$1.537 billion (NZ$2.138 billion) Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018.

In Grosse Ile, a suburb south of Detroit, 126 people bought more than 600 tickets for yesterday's drawing but didn't win the jackpot. They hoped to win enough money to replace a publicly owned bridge on their island in the Detroit River that has been closed indefinitely for major repairs. The only other transportation option for the island's 10,000 residents is a privately owned toll bridge.

“We used this to lift our spirits and dream a little bit,” said organiser Kyle de Beausset. “Of course we're open to any help with the bridge, but I can't imagine the winner would want to finance it.”

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot were incredibly steep, at one in 302.5 million.

The game is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands.

