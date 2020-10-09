Michigan Governor says Trump's words were 'rallying cry' for extremists, after plot to kidnap her foiled

Hours after police foiled an alleged plot to kidnap her, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer argued in a speech today that President Donald Trump's words had been a “rallying cry” for extremists.

Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Source: Associated Press

Whitmer, a Democrat, said the Republican president has spent the last seven months of the coronavirus pandemic "denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust, fomenting anger and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division".

She singled out Trump's debate comments, when he didn't condemn white supremacist groups and told one far-right extremist group to "stand back and stand by".

"Hate groups heard the president's words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry," Whitmer said.

"When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet, encourage or fraternise with domestic terrorists, they legitimise their actions and they are complicit. When they stoke and contribute to hate speech, they are complicit."

There's no indication in the criminal complaint that the men arrested were inspired by Trump.

Authorities also have not publicly said whether the men were angry about Whitmer's coronavirus orders, which sharply curtailed businesses and individuals in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.



White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticised Whitmer's remarks.

"President Trump has continually condemned white supremacists and all forms of hate," she said.

"Governor Whitmer is sowing division by making these outlandish allegations. America stands united against hate and in support of our federal law enforcement who stopped this plot."

Whitmer also called for kindness and empathy during the pandemic and issued a warning to those who threaten violence.

"Hatred, bigotry and violence have no place in the great state of Michigan," she said. "If you break the law or conspire to commit heinous acts of violence against anyone, we will find you, we will hold you accountable, and we will bring you to justice."

FBI agents foiled a stunning plot to kidnap Whitmer, authorities said today in announcing charges in an alleged scheme that involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home.

Six men were charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap the governor in reaction to what they viewed as her “uncontrolled power”, according to a federal complaint. Separately, seven others were charged under the state's anti-terrorism laws for allegedly targeting police and the state Capitol.

“All of us in Michigan can disagree about politics, but those disagreements should never, ever amount to violence. Violence has been prevented today,” Detroit US Attorney Matthew Schneider told reporters.

The six men charged in federal court plotted for months, consulting and training with members of a group that federal authorities described as a militia, and undertaking rehearsals in August and September, according to an FBI affidavit.

They were arrested yesterday and face up to life in prison if convicted.

Four planned to meet yesterday to “make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear”, the FBI said in the court filing.

The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end".

Andrew Birge, the US attorney in western Michigan, called them “violent extremists”.

Whitmer has been praised but also deeply criticised by the Republican-controlled Legislature and conservatives areas of the state for Michigan's response to the coronavirus.

She put major restrictions on personal movement throughout the state and on the economy, although many of those limits have been lifted.

Biden says President Donald Trump's tweet earlier this year to “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” may have encouraged the now foiled plot.

Biden said ahead of an Arizona campaign swing that Trump “has to realise that the words he utters matter”.

He was asked specifically whether he thought the Trump tweet directed at Whitmer’s Covid-19 restrictions might have encouraged her would-be kidnappers.

He said: “Yes, I do."

The state attorney general announced additional charges under Michigan’s anti-terrorism law. Seven men, all in custody, are linked to the militia group Wolverine Watchmen.

They are suspected of attempting to identify the homes of law enforcement officers to “target them, made threats of violence intended to instigate a civil war”.