Michelle Obama's cold truth: 'Trump is the wrong president for this country'

Michelle Obama is warning that things could get worse under a second Donald Trump presidency, saying people should vote like their lives depend on it.

Mrs Obama gave a passionate speech on the first night of the Democratic National Convention and addressed Trump directly.

"Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country," she said.

"He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us.

"If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can, and they will if we don't make a change in this election.

"If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it."

Trump was in Minnesota on Monday to press his law and order reelection rhetoric as part of counterprogramming to the DNC.

Trump called Biden a "puppet of left-wing extremists trying to erase our borders, eliminate our police, indoctrinate our children, vilify our heroes, take away our energy."

Trump says a Biden victory would "replace American freedom with left-wing fascism."

However, fascism is a form of right-wing authoritarianism.

He went so far as to say Biden probably doesn't know where Minnesota is. Trump has pushed a message that the 77-year-old Biden is in cognitive decline, while critics have raised the same accusation against the 74-year-old Trump.