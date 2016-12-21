Michelle Obama's advice for Melania Trump: 'The door is open'

During Michelle Obama's interview with Oprah Winfrey she opened up about a few things as her time as US First Lady draws to a close.

Mrs Obama revealed that despite this year's US Presidential election being difficult to watch she has offered support and advice to Melania Trump just as former president George W. Bush and Laura Bush offered her and her husband.

"My offer to Melania was you really don't know what you don't know until you're here, so the door is open as I've told her," said Mrs Obama.

She has told the First-Lady-to-be that she is open to answering any questions about her role as First Lady.

President Obama has offered the same advice to President-elect Donald Trump.

Mrs Obama said in the interview her husband believes it is important "for the health of this nation" to support Mr Trump, especially after political leaders weren't supportive of Mr Obama's presidency.

During her sit-down with Oprah, Mrs Obama also shut down all rumours suggesting she will be running for the US presidency in 2020.

"Let me just tell America, this is hard...it requires a lot of sacrifice, it's not something you even look to one family to take on at that level for that long a period of time," she said.