TODAY |

Michelle Obama says she's suffering from a 'low-grade depression'

Source:  Associated Press

Former First Lady Michelle Obama says she's suffering from a "low-grade depression" in the midst of a pandemic, rough race relations in the US and political discord.

Michelle Obama hugs Barack Obama after his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago. Source: Associated Press

"Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting," Obama says in her "The Michelle Obama Podcast" today.

Brian Smedley, Chief Diversity Officer for the American Psychological Association, says the feeling is familiar for many Americans, but especially people of color.

"We're dealing with a virus pandemic and a racism pandemic," he says. "The challenge is that racism continues to unfairly advantage some, unfairly disadvantage others, and in so doing, sap the strength of the entire society."

He says race-based violence can cause trauma for both people experiencing it and those witnessing it.

The fallout can be felt in symptoms like sleeplessness, headaches, stomach issues, and even post-traumatic stress, Smedley says.

Obama chats with Washington Post opinion columnist and friend Michele Norris in the episode about the rise in protests over racial inequity in the wake of George Floyd's death while in police custody.

She added the mounting stories of Black people being wrongfully arrested and killed have also been weighing on her.

World
North America
Social Issues
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
US warns of 'increased caution' travelling to NZ, citing 23 active Covid-19 cases
2
Auckland woman who fatally stabbed her abusive partner sentenced to home detention
3
Photos: 'Gap in processes' led to Auckland property group advertising tiny 'studio' for rent at $355 a week
4
Actress Alyssa Milano 'felt like she was dying' from Covid-19
5
Video emerges of NZ yacht involved in tense dispute with Tonga's navy at reef used as safe haven
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Police raid homes of lockdown protest organisers in Melbourne amid 450 new Covid-19 cases
04:01

Face mask companies see surge of interest after Govt directive, but National questions timing

No new Covid-19 cases reported in New Zealand in managed isolation today

02:09

Students cautioned to be realistic about pursuing dream job amid pandemic turmoil