 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Michelle Obama to release memoir which she promises will be 'a deeply personal experience'

share

Source:

Associated Press

Michelle Obama's memoir is coming out in November.

Michelle Obama.

Source: Bang Showbiz

The former first lady tweeted overnight that the book is called "Becoming." She is calling her memoir a "deeply personal experience."

She and her husband, former President Barack Obama, last year reached a joint agreement with Penguin Random House for their respective books. The deal is believed to be well in excess of $US30 million ($NZ41 million).

Memoirs by former first ladies usually sell well and Michelle Obama's memoir is highly anticipated. She is admired around the world and has never told her story at length. Her only previous book was a 2012 work on gardening, "American Grown."

Barack Obama, who has written the million-sellers "Dreams from My Father" and "The Audacity of Hope," has not yet scheduled his memoir.


Related

North America

The former US President is urging France to choose the centrist over Marine Le Pen in Monday’s election runoff.

Barack Obama to visit New Zealand in March

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Bill English seeking legal advice over newspaper article he says is 'wildly inaccurate and highly defamatory'

00:15
2
NZ beat England by three wickets with four balls remaining thanks to a late cameo from Santner in Hamilton.

Mitchell Santner stars in late comeback win for Black Caps in ODI series opener against England

02:49
3
Sione Vaiamounga is trapped in Romania with kidney failure because his home, Tonga, has no dialysis facilities.

Tongan rugby player trapped in Romania on dialysis faces death if he returns home

00:17
4
Smoke was understood to have been coming out of two batteries inside the Mangere facility.

Overheating battery prompts Fire Service callout to Rocket Lab's Auckland warehouse

5
Boats entering the region will need to carry a special pass to prove hull is clear of invasive marine pests.

Group of 339 tourists rescued after slip in Fiordland

24:37

'Sense of love' - Christchurch woman who visits Kiwis locked up on Australia's Christmas Island aims to show 'someone cares' during visits

Filipa Payne, a mother of five, fundraises money to visit New Zealanders held in the Australian detention centre.

00:30
Lachlan Boshier was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Ryan Crotty as the Crusaders defeated the Chiefs 45-23.

Crusaders win over Chiefs marred by controversial penalty try and yellow card late in Super Rugby thriller

The Crusaders left it late against the Chiefs, coming away with a 45-23 win in Christchurch.

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 