 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Michelle Obama draws a standing ovation in rare public appearance

share

Source:

AAP

Michelle Obama returned to the spotlight as a presenter at The ESPYS, drawing the loudest ovation at the awards show honoring the past year's best athletes and moments in sports.

The former first lady made a rare public appearance since leaving the White House in January.
Source: SKY

The former first lady made a rare public appearance since leaving the White House in January.

She presented the Arthur Ashe Courage Award posthumously to Eunice Kennedy Shriver, founder of Special Olympics. Shriver's son, Tim, accepted today in Los Angeles.

"I am here tonight to honor a remarkable woman, a woman who believed that everyone has something to contribute and everyone deserves a chance.

"When we give others the chance to fulfill their greatest potential, we all win," Obama said before being joined onstage by eight Special Olympics athletes.

"Through her passionate service, she made our world more welcoming, inclusive and fair."

Shriver accepted the silver trophy from Obama.

"Once a great first lady, still a great first lady," he said as the crowd roared.

Obama smiled with her arm on one of the athletes as Shriver urged that more work needs to be done to achieve equality toward people with intellectual disabilities.

"Our mother would have loved you," he said. "She would have loved your forthrightness, your honesty, your toughness, your commitment also to get everybody on the playing field."

"She would have been so honored that you are here for here tonight as we all are."

Obama walked off stage sharing a hug with one of the female athletes.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

04:25
2
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

LIVE: Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales, with more rain due tomorrow

00:23
3
The 57-year-old tourist was allegedly standing near a fence next to the airport on St Maarten Island in the Caribbean.

NZ woman thrown to her death by jet blast on Caribbean island


00:26
4
Cyclone strength winds have caused power outages and travel headaches in the capital this morning.

Watch: Wellington train battles the elements as huge waves crash over the tracks

00:30
5
Nervous laughter can be heard in the background on the Air New Zealand flight.

Watch: Plane passenger captures hair raising descent in blustery conditions into Wellington Airport

04:25
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

LIVE: Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales, with more rain due tomorrow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 