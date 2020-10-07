TODAY |

Michelle Obama calls out Donald Trump as 'racist' in scathing video

Source:  Associated Press

Michelle Obama has gone after President Donald Trump in a scathing new video that accuses him of “willful mismanagement” of the coronavirus crisis and of racism.

In a scathing video, the former First Lady also criticised Trump's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Source: Joe Biden/Youtube

The wife of Trump's predecessor, President Barack Obama, calls on Black and all young voters not to “waste” their votes in November's US presidential election.

In the video, released today by Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden’s campaign, Obama notes that more Americans have died from Covid-19 than died in the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korean wars combined. She says that with respect to the virus, “our Commander in Chief, sadly, has been missing in action”.

Obama accuses Trump of being “racist” when he and other Republicans are “lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs”, which she says is meant to “distract from his breathtaking failures”.

She also calls on undecided voters “to think about all those folks like me and my ancestors” and have some empathy for what it’s like “to walk around your own country scared that someone’s unjustified fear of you could put you in harm’s way”.

To Black and brown voters, and all young voters, who are considering sitting out the election, Obama urges them to make a plan to vote, because “we don’t have the luxury to assume that things are going to turn out okay”.

