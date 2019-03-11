TODAY |

Michael Jackson's accusers given right to sue for sexual abuse

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Michael Jackson's accusers have been given the right to sue for sexual abuse.

James Safechuck and Wade Robson have accused the 'Thriller' hitmaker - who died in 2009 - of abusing them when they were children, but previously had their cases dismissed in 2017, in part due to the statute of limitations expiring.

Under the law in California, a trial judge threw out their cases because the statute of limitations required them to file the lawsuit before they turned 26, and at the time, Safechuck was 36 and Robson was 30.

But after a new law passed on January 1 allowing sexual abuse victims to pursue a lawsuit until they're 40, a California appeals court has ruled that both Safechuck and Robson are free to have their cases go to trial.

According to TMZ, the ruling means both men can go to trial against MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures.

And the law reportedly states the pair could win their lawsuit if they can prove their allegations, and show the people who ran the company knew or should have known they were in peril.

However, TMZ claims the men cannot pursue a lawsuit against the estate of the late singer as different rules apply, and they are both still barred by the statute of limitations.

Safechuck and Robson's allegations were the subject of an award-winning documentary, 'Leaving Neverland', which was released earlier this year.

The pair claimed in the bombshell HBO film that they were abused by the late King of Pop when they joined him on tour as children.

Robson alleged he was sexually abused by Michael from the age of seven until 14, while Safechuck claimed he was a victim from the age of 10 until he hit puberty.

The Jackson estate has denied all allegations made against the singer and in August, another documentary, 'Chase The Truth', was released to defend the 'Bad' singer against the claims.

