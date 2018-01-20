 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Michael Douglas under fire following allegations of harassment dating back 30 years

share

Source:

Associated Press

A woman who worked for Michael Douglas in the late 1980s says he fondled himself in front of her - an allegation the actor has vigorously denied.

In the 1980s, Michael Douglas allegedly fondled himself in front of Susan Braudy, “without thought of any repercussions”.
Source: Associated Press

Susan Braudy appeared Friday on NBC's "Today" show.

Braudy, a journalist and author, says the actor unbuckled his belt, put his hand into his trousers and fondled himself in her presence. She says a friend later cautioned her not to tell anyone.

Douglas, a two-time Oscar winner, told Deadline earlier this month that he anticipated an upcoming report would contain an allegation by a former employee that he acted inappropriately in front of her about 32 years ago.

He called it a "complete lie, fabrication." He says his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, "has been very supportive."

Douglas' publicist said he would have no further comment.

Related

North America

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Rotweiler puppy, Rosko, was found by Police after being stolen outside his owner's North Shore residence.

Rosko the missing rottweiler puppy found by Police


2
Police (file picture).

Guns, drugs and $2.5 million cash found in West Auckland


3
Malaysia Airlines (File picture).

Fear onboard as Malaysian Airlines flight 'like hell' diverted to Alice Springs after 'violent shaking'

00:33
4
The reporter wanted to talk about Adams' finger roll but the Kiwi wouldn't budge.

Watch: Humble Steven Adams uses classic Kiwi quirkiness to avoid bragging about himself

5

Kim Dotcom suing New Zealand government for 'billions' of dollars

00:27
In the 1980s, Michael Douglas allegedly fondled himself in front of Susan Braudy, “without thought of any repercussions”.

Michael Douglas under fire following allegations of harassment dating back 30 years

The Oscar-winner is accused of fondling himself in front of the accuser.


Kim Dotcom suing New Zealand government for 'billions' of dollars

Dotcom said his arrest warrant, from 6 years ago today, was based a non-criminal claim of secondary online copyright infringement.

00:52
The three-time gold medallist gave an impassioned speech telling Larry Nassar the testimony of his victims will haunt him in prison.

Olympic gymnast abused by ex-doctor wants him to 'suffer' in prison

Olympic gold medallist Aly Raisman has confronted her former doctor who has pleaded guilty to multiple sexual assaults.

Ella Yelich-O'Connor, better known as Lorde, at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2017.

'Overdue and vital' - #MeToo movement bringing 'dudes' down says Lorde

The 21-year-old is concerned that people of colour aren't being heard as willingly as white people.

Rotweiler puppy, Rosko, was found by Police after being stolen outside his owner's North Shore residence.

Rosko the missing rottweiler puppy found by Police

The rottweiler puppy was ripped from his owners arms during a scuffle earlier this week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 