Michael Cohen to tell Congress Trump knew WikiLeaks would release emails damaging to Clinton

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer is preparing to tell a House committee that his former boss knew ahead of time that WikiLeaks would release emails damaging to his rival Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

Michael Cohen says in the prepared testimony obtained by The Associated Press that Trump also implicitly told him to lie about a Moscow real estate project. Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the project, which he says Trump knew about.

Cohen says Trump didn't directly tell him to lie, but that "he would look me in the eye and tell me there's no business in Russia and then go out and lie to the American people by saying the same thing".

Cohen says the American people can decide "exactly who is telling the truth" after he testifies publicly in a highly-anticipated House Oversight and Reform committee hearing on Wednesday (Thursday NZT).

Cohen, once Trump's loyal attorney and fixer, has turned on his former boss and cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

He begins a three-year prison sentence in May after he pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in 2017 and committing campaign finance violations for his involvement in payments to a former Playboy model and porn actress who allege they had affairs with Trump.

Earlier today Cohen left the Senate intelligence committee's offices after more than nine hours behind closed doors.

He said after leaving the interview that he appreciates the opportunity to "clear the record and tell the truth."

Meanwhile Cohen was officially disbarred while he was in Washington giving closed-door testimony to the Senate intelligence committee.

A New York court ruled that Cohen's guilty plea last November automatically stripped him of his eligibility to practice law.

Cohen had been practicing law in New York since 1992.

The White House is seeking to discredit Cohen as he makes a series of appearances on Capitol Hill.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders issued a statement, saying Michael Cohen was "going to prison for lying to Congress and making other false statements".