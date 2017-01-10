Michael Chamerblain, father of Azaria whose death gripped Australia, dies

Michael Chamberlain, the father of Azaria Chamberlain, has died aged 72.

David Chamberlain. Source: Still image from New York Times video.

Mr Chamberlain died in Gosford hospital in NSW yesterday after complications from leukeamia, Fairfax reports.

He was given an 18-month suspended sentence after being found guilty of being an accessory to the murder of Azaria who had been taken by a dingo at Uluru in August, 1980.

His then wife Lindy was sentenced to life but the pair was pardoned in 1987 following the emergence of new evidence.

Following a coronial inquest in 2012, a coroner ruled a dingo took Azaria from the family's campsite in 1980.

The couple divorced in 1991 and Mr Chamberlain moved to the NSW central coast where the Seventh Day Adventist pastor became a teacher.