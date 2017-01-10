 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Michael Chamberlain, father of Azaria whose death gripped Australia, dies

share

Source:

AAP

Michael Chamberlain, the father of Azaria Chamberlain, has died aged 72.

David Chamberlain.

David Chamberlain.

Source: Still image from New York Times video.

A coronial inquest ruled a dingo took baby Azaria after her parents had previously been charged over her death.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Chamberlain died in Gosford hospital in NSW yesterday after complications from leukeamia, Fairfax reports.

He was given an 18-month suspended sentence after being found guilty of being an accessory to the murder of Azaria who had been taken by a dingo at Uluru in August, 1980.

His then wife Lindy was sentenced to life but the pair was pardoned in 1987 following the emergence of new evidence.

Following a coronial inquest in 2012, a coroner ruled a dingo took Azaria from the family's campsite in 1980.

The couple divorced in 1991 and Mr Chamberlain moved to the NSW central coast where the Seventh Day Adventist pastor became a teacher.

He had three other children with Lindy - Aidan, Reagan and Kahlia and a daughter Zahra with his second wife Ingrid.

Lindy requested the media "please consider that Michael’s wife and all of his children are deeply grieving and need some space".

Related

Australia

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Adams scored 22 points, more than teammate Russell Westbrook, as the Thunder downed the Bulls 109-94.

Watch: Ruthless Steven Adams leads OKC demolition of Chicago Bulls

00:27
2
The pair, who are conservative and libertarian respectively, appeared to not take kindly to Streep's anti-Donald Trump talk.

Watch: Furious-looking Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson glare at Meryl Streep during epic Golden Globes speech

3
Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were flown to Waikato Hospital after a car went over a bank on Kopu-Hikuai Road.

Driver killed after oncoming vehicle crosses centre line near Thames

4
London woman Michelle McGagh buys her friends and family a round of drinks at the end of her one-year no buying challenge.

No car, clothes or coffee: Woman saves $39k during 'buy nothing year'

00:34
5
Pua Magasiva helped rescue a man trapped in a blazing car on Sunday in Orewa, north of Auckland.

Shortland Street star calls out newspaper for placing his half-naked photo in car crash story: 'Come on man, that's not me'

02:25
A coronial inquest ruled a dingo took baby Azaria after her parents had previously been charged over her death.

Michael Chamberlain, NZ-born father of baby Azaria, dies after cancer battle

A coronial inquest ruled a dingo took baby Azaria after her parents had previously been charged over her death.

02:09
An entire fire engine fleet has been blacklisted by Auckland firefighters amid claims they are endangering crews.

'The appliance stopped pumping' - one of the shocking problems reported with fire engine fleet

An entire fire engine fleet has been blacklisted by Auckland firefighters amid claims they are endangering crews.

01:19
TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

'Summer's trying to arrive on the scene... but it's struggling!'

TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

00:34
Pua Magasiva helped rescue a man trapped in a blazing car on Sunday in Orewa, north of Auckland.

Shortland Street star calls out newspaper for placing his half-naked photo in car crash story: 'Come on man, that's not me'

Pua Magasiva helped rescue a trapped man from a burning car in Orewa on Sunday.


01:06
Gin Wigmore had a sleepless night not wanting to miss her flight to the most remote place on earth.

En route to Antarctica: Giddy Gin Wigmore 'didn't wanna be the kid that missed the bloody Hercules flight!'

A Hercules ski plane has left Christchurch for Scott Base.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ