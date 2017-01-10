Michael Chamberlain, father of Azaria whose death gripped Australia, dies

Source:AAP
Michael Chamberlain, the father of Azaria Chamberlain, has died aged 72.
Mr Chamberlain died in Gosford hospital in NSW yesterday after complications from leukeamia, Fairfax reports.
He was given an 18-month suspended sentence after being found guilty of being an accessory to the murder of Azaria who had been taken by a dingo at Uluru in August, 1980.
His then wife Lindy was sentenced to life but the pair was pardoned in 1987 following the emergence of new evidence.
Following a coronial inquest in 2012, a coroner ruled a dingo took Azaria from the family's campsite in 1980.
The couple divorced in 1991 and Mr Chamberlain moved to the NSW central coast where the Seventh Day Adventist pastor became a teacher.
He had three other children with Lindy - Aidan, Reagan and Kahlia and a daughter Zahra with his second wife Ingrid.
Lindy requested the media "please consider that Michael’s wife and all of his children are deeply grieving and need some space".
