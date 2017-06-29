Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting Paddington bear, dies after short illness

Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington bear, has died aged 91.

The publisher says Bond died Tuesday at his home after a short illness.

Ann-Janine Murtagh, executive publisher of HarperCollins Children's Books, said the duffel-coated, Wellington boot-wearing bear "touched my own heart as a child and will live on in the hearts of future generations."

The stars of 2014 film hit "Paddington" were equally as enthralled by the marmalade-loving bear who traveled from "Darkest Peru" to London's Paddington station.

"I just think he's adorable," said actress Nicole Kidman at the film's London premiere. "I mean, when you see him in the film and even in the books in the way in which he was created.

"He has such a wonderful little spirit and you just want to take care of him and that's what's so beautiful about the movie is that it is about taking care of someone and inviting somebody into your family and not judging people and being open hearted."

The loveable bear first appeared in "A Bear Called Paddington" in 1958.

He went on to star in some 20 books which have sold some 35 million copies worldwide.